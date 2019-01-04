UAH Library receives Preservation Assistance Grant

The University of Alabama Huntsville was given thousands of dollars from the National Endowment for the Humanities to preserve its archives. The grant will allow the library to take rolled up files, flatten them out, and store them in flat file storage cabinets.

"It's designed to help smaller institutions who might not have the resources to help with their preservation needs," said Reagan Grimsley the Head of Special Collections and Archives at the UAH M. Louis Salmon Library.

The University of Alabama Huntsville has archives full of Rocket City history they're working to keep safe for the future and this grant will help them do just that.

"One of those things was that we needed some flat file storage cabinets to store some of our larger items. We have a number of large things: maps, posters, photographs that were rolled," said Grimsley.

The school is the only one in Alabama to receive the grant and just one of 58 nationwide to get it. Something they're proud of.

"It's nice to know that we're competitive. It's also nice to know that these grants will be going to do something that will preserve the history of our local area."

The library hopes to get to work soon and plan on finishing up by the end of summer. Right now the library is waiting to see when they'll receive the funds. The National Endowment for the Humanities is currently closed down due to the government shutdown.