UAH Hockey takes home ice this weekend

UAH Hockey is looking for their first win of the season against Ferris State this weekend in Huntsville.

The results on the ice haven't been what coach Lance West wants out of his team.

But West hinks home ice will be a welcomed change.

For players who are new to the team, West says the home games give them a chance to see why Huntsville loves hockey.

For the players who fought to save the program this summer, this weekend is a chance to show off the new era of Charger hockey.

"The whole program, the staff is excited to show the difference, the culture, and just the work ethic our guys have and the work we're trying to build here," West said.

Ferris State is looking for their first win too.