UAH Hockey season ticket drive underway

Supporters met their goal of saving UAH Hockey.

Now there's a new challenge, selling season tickets.

UAH Hockey fans rallied to bring the program back,

Now it's time to meet another goal, selling 3,000 season tickets

"Talk to your friends, talk to your family, whoever you can, just the same type of energy we had for the fundraising campaign we need for the season-ticket campaign," UAH Hockey Acting Head Coach, Lance West, said.

West said it's important to show the hockey world, the chargers have support, since the team will be looking for a new conference to call home.

"We need to generate the fans you know, it's our responsibility to do that," West said.

A cool thing about the season ticket drive is you can donate your season tickets instead of buying for yourself.

Donating helps non-profits like BeArded Warriors bring veterans to hockey games for free.

"This is the first time we are having the opportunity for someone to completely to donate a ticket package to families that we can give them out to," BeArded Warriors Director of Community Relations, Nicole Reynolds, said.

The non-profit focuses on suicide prevention and awareness.

Reynolds said many of the veterans are huge hockey fans.

"Because when you're out and socializing with like-minded people you're less likely to be in your head," Reynolds said.

For the lower bowl season ticket packet, you'll spend $240 dollars, about as much as you would for one NHL game in the same seat.

West said he's assembling a winning roster. He wants the community to back the Chargers.

"We're just gonna push, push, push, and show people what we can do," West said.

The link to buy and donate tickets is here.