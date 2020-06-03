UAH Hockey reinstated in conference

UAH is back in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The Men's League Board of Directors approved the return Wednesday.

“We’re excited and so pleased that Alabama Huntsville hockey will return in 2020-21,” WCHA Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said following the meeting. “The fundraising effort that has, to date, netted nearly $900,000 is a remarkable accomplishment. I want to commend UAH President Dr. Darren Dawson and Director of Athletics Dr. Cade Smith for giving the program’s supporters a chance to secure funding to keep it alive.”

The university announced May 22 the program was being cut as part of a larger budget reduction brought on by the COVID-19 health scare. In response to that announcement, a group of UAH hockey supporters began a grass roots fund-raising campaign with the understanding that the program would return if a $750,000 funding goal was within seven days.

The goal was met, and hockey is back in Huntsville. That campaign remains active and has netted nearly $900,000 as of June 3.