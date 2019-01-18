Clear
UAH Hockey opens weekend series with a win

Chargers take down Alaska Anchorage 6-2

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

UAH Hockey started off their weekend seires with University of Alaska Anchorage with a 6-2. Three of UAH's goals came off power plays. Connor Wood, Jack Jeffers, Andrew Dodson, Hans Gorowsky (2), and Kurt Gosselin all got the puck in the net Friday at the VBC.

The Chargers had 32 shots to UAA's 23.

Chargers take the ice again Saturday January 19, at 3:00 p.m.

