UAH Hockey is back, alumni rally historical support

In less than five days, supporters of UAH Hockey raised more than $750 thousand dollars to bring back the program.

They met the goal, and UAH President, Darren Dawson honored his word, UAH Hockey is back for next season.

Former UAH Hockey players weren't going to stop till Charger hockey returned.

"We're hockey players there's a little bit of fight in all of us," Former UAH Goalie, Mike Zeller, said.

Alumni rallied support, raising enough money for another season.

"Just reading the comments on the Go Fund Me page, really gave us the affirmation we left an impact on the community," Former Charger, Mike Hamlin, said.

Former Charger player and coach, Howie McEachern, said the next step is establishing an advisory board to help the university with the team.

"Huntsville is unique, it's the most diverse place I've ever lived, and we have a unique thing in UAH Hockey," McEachern said.

"This is an opportunity to get band back together and have a positive impact on the program," Hamlin said.

Zeller said Huntsville is better because of UAH Hockey.

But it's going to take a lot of support to get the Chargers back to the glory days

But hockey players never back down from a challenge.

"What we want is to build a program UAH can be proud of, that Huntsville can be proud of, and the entire state of Alabama can rally behind and be proud of," Zeller said.

President Dawson says the Chargers must develop a five-year philanthropic funding model and work out issues within their conference, to keep hockey beyond this upcoming season.

The Go Fund Me is still accepting donations if you want to help out.

The effort this week was the largest contribution to UAH Athletics in school history.