UAH Hockey home opener is on Friday

UAH Hockey is looking for its first win of the season.
The young team hosts No. 2 Minnesota State Friday at the Von Braun Center.
Head Coach Mike Corbett says with every game, his freshmen are getting more comfortable and the team is improving. He is instilling a winning mentality with this group, after going to the playoffs for back-to-back seasons.
After this weekend, the next home-stand is November 8th-9th. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. Friday.
