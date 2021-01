For the second weekend in a row, UAH Hockey, is benched.

The Chargers were set to take on Northern Michigan Friday and Saturday at the Von Braun Center, but because of coronavirus issues with UAH the games are called off.

UAH Hockey couldn't travel to Bemidji State last weekend because of COVID-19 protocols.

Next up is a Thursday night match on the road at Minnesota State on Jan. 28.

The Chargers return home Feb. 5.