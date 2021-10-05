UAH Falls in Four Sets to No. 15 West Florida on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team was tripped up on Tuesday night at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall by No. 15 West Florida by a score of 3-1 (26-28, 25-21, 13-25, 15-25) in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slips to 10-5 (4-1 GSC), while UWF improves to 18-1 (6-0 GSC).

Molly Presnell led the Chargers offense in the midweek matchup with UWF with a team-high 14 kills on a .303 hitting percentage to go along with seven digs, two total blocks, and two service aces.

Gracie McGee followed Presnell with 11 kills while adding seven digs as well, with Paris Morris rating third on the team with eight kills on the night.

Shayla Libby anchored the Blue & White's defense with 10 digs against the Argos, followed by Sabrina Duncan with eight scoops. Duncan nearly achieved a double-double by posting a team-high 38 assists on Tuesday.

UAH led most of the way through the opening set before West Florida came from behind for the 28-26 win in the first. The Chargers rebounded to take the second 25-21 to tie the match, withstanding a late push in the frame by the Argonauts.

West Florida went on to win the ensuing frames by scores of 25-13 and 25-15 to complete its four-set win.

The Chargers look ahead to another GSC matchup at Spragins Hall on Saturday as Auburn Montgomery visits for a 2 p.m. contest.