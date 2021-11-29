UAH Cruises Past Milligan 95-66 on Monday Night at Spragins Hall

HUNTSVILLE | The long Thanksgiving break proved to be no issue for the University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team who rolled to a 95-66 victory over Milligan University on Monday night at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 1-4, MU drops to 7-4.

10 different Chargers recorded points in the big win including five who scored in double digits.

Sloan Mann shot 8-11 from the floor on her way to scoring 19 points to go along with six rebounds, while Selena Pruitt went 9-for-13 to also put up 19 points while logging seven assists and four steals.

Scoring 14 on the night was Miajah Bullock, and Alexis Woods posted 13 points of her own and picked up five rebounds.

Jirah Rogers rounded out the double-figure scorers for UAH with 12 after a 6-for-8 shooting performance.

The hosts only trailed for the first 1:49 of the game, and would see themselves leading the Buffaloes by 15 at the end of the first quarter, on their way to a 26-point halftime advantage at 56-31.

The Chargers continued to pour it on in the third and fourth quarters, running out to the largest lead of the night at 30-points late in the third, before the contest ended with the 95-66 win.

UAH finished the game shooting 62.7 percent and matched the visitors in rebounding with each side recording 33 boards. The Chargers were able to convert 20 of the Milligan turnovers into 30 points to create a 30-4 margin in that category.

The Blue and White will have a few days rest before traveling to Cleveland, Miss. to take on Delta State to open Gulf South Conference play. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.