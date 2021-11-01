UAH Chargers look ahead to the start of basketball season

It’s nearly basketball season on the UAH campus. Both the men’s and women’s teams are preparing to start their seasons later this month.

Last season, the men’s team finished with a 15-4 record, falling to the top-seeded Flagler in the NCAA South Regional.

UAH Men's and Women's Basketball is set to tip-off later this month. UAH Men's and Women's Basketball is set to tip-off later this month.

That team was led by guys like Sam Orf, Seth Swalve and JJ Kaplan -- all have since graduated.

Now the No. 20 Chargers and head coach John Shulman have to look to new leaders.

“We really only have one guy that played a lot and he happens to be my son,” Shulman explained. “So Max’s job is to be a leader.”

This year, 11 freshmen are on the squad, with three starting in the team’s scrimmages.

With that much youth, Coach Shulman said the key to the season is going to be consistency.

“We had an unbelievable scrimmage last Sunday. We had an amazing night last Wednesday and then we looked like we had never played basketball yesterday,” he said. “Thank goodness basketball is a tournament sport that’s not decided until March.”

Don’t be fooled. Shulman is confident in his group, even going as far as to say they might “shock” some people.

“I would think that our team is going to be a little bit better than people think and we’re really talented and we’re really young and we’re really eager," he said.

The Chargers will have their hands full early, facing No. 21 Seattle Pacific to open play on Nov. 6.

“We won’t be a finished product until January-February and that’s the time when you have to be a finished product. So I don’t know, we could go out to Missouri and play fantastic. We open with a ranked opponent. That’s not a whole lot of fun for a bunch of freshmen but we’re excited about and we’ll see what happens.”

Coming off an 8-8 season, the women’s team is also looking to improve.

This year, Andrea Lemmond’s squad returns nine upperclassmen, something she’s very excited about.

“They know the system, they know each other, they know how to play well with each other, they’ve bonded really well off the court with each other,” she said. “We’ve talked about amping up our defense, we’ve got a couple of transfer ins, and like I said, a lot of upperclassmen that are bringing a lot of energy into each and every practice.”

Speed and height seem to be noticeable improvements to Lemmond, who likes what she’s seen so far.

“This team is shooting well, they’re sharing the ball well. Like I said, getting up and down the floor a lot quicker than we have and they’re just excited to play for each other,” Lemmond explained.

This year, the Chargers will travel to Tuscaloosa for an exhibition with the Crimson Tide on Nov. 4.

“This is a game we’ve been trying to get, really, since I’ve stepped on campus here,” Lemmond said. “I just wanna see our team compete. I wanna see us stay composed.”

After the in-state battle, the Chargers start the 2021-22 campaign at Saint Leo on Nov. 12.