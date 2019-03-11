Clear
UAH Chargers Wheelchair Basketball Team to compete at Nationals in Chicago

Courtesy of UAH Chargers Wheelchair Basketball Team - Facebook Fundraiser page

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The University of Alabama in Huntsville's Ability Sport Network Wheelchair Basketball Team is seeking donations after being invited to compete at Nationals in Chicago.

The team is mixed with local middle and high school students. So far, the team has raised $1,463 of its $3,000 goal. According to a Facebook page set up to raise funds for the team, donations are needed to offset costs of travel, upgrade equipment and to help send the students to a summer basketball camp.

