UAH breaks out the brooms for sweep over Alaska Anchorage

The UAH hockey team hosted Alaska Anchorage at the Von Braun Center Saturday for the second match up in that two-game series.

The Chargers looked to take down the Seawolves for the second time after Friday's 6-2 win.

Things started off slow for UAH. Alaska Anchorage scored first on a power play. Sophomore Eric Sinclair getting the puck by UAH goalie Mark Sinclair to make the score 1-0.

In the second period, the Chargers not letting the goal get to them. Senior Cam Knight ties it up, 1-1, just three minutes into the period. Seawolves respond rather quickly though, freshman Tanner Schachle gets the puck in the back of the net, 2-1 now. After that UAH takes charge scoring three more goals in the second period; two by senior Kurt Gosselin and one by senior Hans Gowosky. Score at the end of two 4-2.

Moving into the third and final period of the game, Alaska Anchorage's Cam Amantea score within 10 minutes to inch closer to the Chargers, 4-3. UAH not having it though, they'll score two more goals and that's how the game will finish.

Final score 6-3, UAH coming out on top. They take the brooms out of the closet to sweep away the Seawolves.

Next Up

UAH Chargers take on Alaska Fairbanks at the Von Braun Center, Friday, January 25, and Saturday, January 26.

Alaska Anchorage plays Michigan Tech back in Alaska, Friday, January 25, and Saturday, January 26.