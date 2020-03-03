UAH Basketball's Character Coach

Encouragement and support are just some of the things a Charater Coach brings to UAH Basketball.

Taylor Edge works in athletics, but he's more concerned about the person behind the uniform.

"I like to say I'm the CEO, Chief Encouragement Officer," Edge said.

The former college athlete loves seeing his players drop buckets, but his role goes beyond the game.

"He doesn't have a vested interest in their playing time, he has a vested interest in them as a kid and as a person," UAH Men's Basketball Coach, John Shulman, said.

It's the second season Edge has worked with the chargers. Meeting with players as a group and individually.

"Whether it's shooting slumps, or it could go as big as family things," UAH Women's Basketball Player, Holly Harris, said.

He doesn't have a degree in motivation.

He has a calling.

"My faith, my faith," Edge said. "It comes all from my faith."

Seven years ago, Edge sold his two businesses, in order to mentor athletes full time.

"I was on my way to a trade show with my business, in Adairsville, GA, and I felt, I didn't hear an audible voice, but it was in my heart and it said I want you to make a positive impact on the lives of young people," Edge said. "June 21, 2013 was that day."

His decision is paying off.

"He's meant so much to me and this program," Harris said.

"He'll be in my life for a long time," UAH Men's Basketball Player, Seth Swalve, said.

Whether it's suggesting a book, or praying for a player, Coach Edge says he wants them to know he's always available."

"How are you doing? Seems like a very general question," Edge said. "But I want them to know, I value them as a person."

His impact isn't limited to athletes, even UAH coaches turn to Edge.

"When I found out my Dad was being life-flighted to the hospital, he was the first person I called," UAH Women's Basketball Coach, Andrea Lemmond, said. "I needed his calmness, I needed his Godliness, to speak through me during that time."

Edge says he doesn't get a paycheck, but feels rich knowing he's helped someone along the way.

"Sometimes we just need somebody to listen," Edge said.