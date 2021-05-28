UAH Baseball moves on after beating Shorter Friday

Facing elimination, UAH Baseball beat Shorter to say in the D2 NCAA South Regional.
Now the Chargers will play Lee Saturday at noon.
Head Coach Hunter Royer said the bats heated up at the right time for the Chargers.
UAH put up a 7-2 Victory Friday.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|80168
|1539
|Mobile
|41515
|815
|Madison
|35336
|513
|Tuscaloosa
|26029
|457
|Shelby
|25390
|253
|Montgomery
|24865
|600
|Baldwin
|21606
|310
|Lee
|16104
|173
|Calhoun
|14621
|323
|Morgan
|14516
|283
|Etowah
|13978
|358
|Marshall
|12337
|227
|Houston
|10711
|285
|Elmore
|10233
|208
|Limestone
|10115
|155
|St. Clair
|10021
|247
|Cullman
|9837
|198
|Lauderdale
|9510
|245
|DeKalb
|8893
|188
|Talladega
|8370
|180
|Walker
|7283
|278
|Autauga
|7141
|110
|Jackson
|6864
|112
|Blount
|6862
|139
|Colbert
|6347
|137
|Coffee
|5601
|121
|Dale
|4895
|114
|Russell
|4500
|39
|Chilton
|4426
|115
|Franklin
|4272
|82
|Covington
|4212
|119
|Tallapoosa
|4076
|153
|Escambia
|3966
|77
|Chambers
|3662
|123
|Dallas
|3596
|154
|Clarke
|3521
|61
|Marion
|3171
|102
|Pike
|3132
|77
|Lawrence
|3076
|100
|Winston
|2784
|73
|Bibb
|2666
|64
|Geneva
|2556
|81
|Marengo
|2503
|65
|Pickens
|2354
|62
|Barbour
|2333
|58
|Hale
|2250
|78
|Butler
|2215
|71
|Fayette
|2144
|62
|Henry
|1931
|43
|Cherokee
|1861
|45
|Randolph
|1844
|43
|Monroe
|1788
|41
|Washington
|1687
|39
|Macon
|1622
|50
|Clay
|1578
|57
|Crenshaw
|1539
|57
|Cleburne
|1504
|42
|Lamar
|1449
|37
|Lowndes
|1413
|54
|Wilcox
|1272
|30
|Bullock
|1233
|42
|Conecuh
|1118
|30
|Coosa
|1097
|29
|Perry
|1081
|26
|Sumter
|1056
|32
|Greene
|928
|34
|Choctaw
|613
|25
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|97502
|1661
|Davidson
|90080
|948
|Knox
|51585
|639
|Hamilton
|44959
|499
|Rutherford
|43441
|442
|Williamson
|28253
|218
|Sumner
|24305
|349
|Montgomery
|20674
|228
|Wilson
|19006
|239
|Out of TN
|17813
|100
|Sullivan
|17156
|303
|Unassigned
|16908
|135
|Blount
|15620
|196
|Bradley
|15195
|153
|Washington
|14781
|248
|Maury
|13604
|173
|Sevier
|13486
|176
|Putnam
|11472
|178
|Madison
|11355
|241
|Robertson
|9834
|132
|Anderson
|8830
|172
|Hamblen
|8638
|174
|Greene
|7963
|158
|Tipton
|7445
|104
|Coffee
|6947
|125
|Dickson
|6900
|114
|Cumberland
|6816
|138
|Carter
|6695
|158
|Gibson
|6611
|147
|McMinn
|6582
|99
|Bedford
|6546
|130
|Roane
|6346
|105
|Jefferson
|6280
|125
|Hawkins
|6274
|110
|Loudon
|6217
|70
|Lawrence
|6026
|92
|Monroe
|5918
|96
|Warren
|5554
|82
|Dyer
|5456
|106
|Franklin
|5174
|90
|Fayette
|5156
|83
|Cheatham
|4605
|56
|Obion
|4584
|96
|Cocke
|4540
|100
|Rhea
|4377
|75
|Lincoln
|4373
|65
|Marshall
|4218
|58
|Campbell
|4200
|63
|Weakley
|4190
|67
|Giles
|4025
|101
|Henderson
|3826
|76
|White
|3706
|74
|Carroll
|3653
|83
|Macon
|3641
|78
|Hardin
|3589
|68
|Hardeman
|3549
|65
|Henry
|3238
|76
|Lauderdale
|3232
|47
|Claiborne
|3198
|74
|Scott
|3186
|45
|Marion
|3150
|47
|Overton
|3033
|61
|Wayne
|2976
|34
|Hickman
|2864
|46
|McNairy
|2856
|54
|DeKalb
|2819
|54
|Smith
|2791
|40
|Haywood
|2715
|62
|Grainger
|2652
|49
|Morgan
|2524
|39
|Trousdale
|2510
|22
|Fentress
|2441
|48
|Johnson
|2438
|39
|Bledsoe
|2180
|11
|Chester
|2171
|51
|Polk
|2105
|25
|Unicoi
|2050
|49
|Crockett
|2041
|49
|Union
|1940
|34
|Cannon
|1935
|31
|Humphreys
|1852
|28
|Grundy
|1793
|35
|Sequatchie
|1737
|29
|Lake
|1711
|26
|Benton
|1681
|41
|Decatur
|1604
|39
|Lewis
|1590
|26
|Meigs
|1400
|25
|Stewart
|1356
|28
|Jackson
|1326
|36
|Houston
|1106
|33
|Clay
|1103
|30
|Perry
|1073
|28
|Moore
|1019
|17
|Van Buren
|858
|23
|Pickett
|763
|24
|Hancock
|602
|12