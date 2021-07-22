‘This may be the beginning of a wildfire:’ UAB doctor worried about coronavirus spread in Alabama

Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham worry the state is at the start of a wildfire when it comes to spreading coronavirus.

Doctors at UAB said they are seeing more young people being hospitalized with COVID-19, and they are very sick.

Dr. Rachael Lee said the majority of the cases they are seeing at UAB are the Delta variant.

"This may be the beginning of a wildfire and what we know about wildfires is that they are unpredictable. Sometimes we can contain them, and sometimes we cannot," said Lee, UAB hospital's epidemiologist and assistant professor in the school of medicine's division of infectious diseases.

At UAB they have seen an increase in coronavirus in-patients after the Fourth of July holiday.

She told us patient care is a concern, if hospitals start to see more COVID in-patients.

"Our concern in the hospitals around town is that if we are at the beginning of a surge, are we going to see what we saw back in January, which affects all of the patients, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated? We have to reduce the number of surgeries, and increase the number of COVID beds," said Lee.

Doctors say the vaccines that we have right now do protect against the Delta variant, and even though there are some breakthrough cases, they encourage people in Alabama to get vaccinated.