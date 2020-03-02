U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne visits Huntsville ahead of Super Tuesday

U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne spent Monday morning in Huntsville ahead of Super Tuesday.

Byrne stopped by Blue Plate Cafe on Governors Drive where he shook hands and met with voters that are heading to the polls on Tuesday. He has made several stops in Huntsville and this is the last one before voting begins.

"Huntsville's been a big part of our campaign from the very beginning. I need to do well here in this area, so we came here on our first trip after we announced. We've been here probably 20 times since then," said Byrne.

Byrne said the most important thing right now is getting people out to the polls on Tuesday, which is another reason for his visit.

