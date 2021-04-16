U.S. Paralympics Cycling competition starts Saturday in Huntsville

The U.S. Paralympics Cycling competition will start in Huntsville at Cummings Research Park on Saturday.

There are around 100 athletes competing during the weekend, and spectators are welcome to join.

There will be certain areas designated for spectators so they can see all vantage points. It also helps keep people away from the athletes who had to go through rigorous testing and protocols to come here.

For many athletes, it's also their first time competing due to the pandemic.

"All the activity, it's open to the public. It's free to the public. We do ask of course that everyone wear their masks and keep social distance from, from each other and from the athletes of course, but it is a free event," said Chris Aronhalt, owner of Medalist Sports.

Explorer Boulevard will close both Saturday and Sunday, because this is where the events are taking place. Some other roads to avoid this weekend are Bradford Drive and Farrow Road.

You can use Old Madison Pike and take Jan Davis Drive or Voyager Way to park and go see the cyclists.