U-Haul driver leads Huntsville Police on chase through neighborhoods

A person was taken to the hospital after a police chase through a Huntsville neighborhood.

"We all got to watch an episode of Cops or Live PD in the neighborhood," Taylor Reed said."I got a souvenir! A lot of people got tire shreds. There's stuff laying all over the road. Each and every person in the neighborhood picked something up to remember this day. It's not every day you see something like this."

Reed was coming back home when he noticed a lot of cops in his neighborhood.

"Next thing I know the U-haul comes flying by," he explained.

Huntsville Police say they were called to a reckless driver on Pratt Avenue Tuesday night. The chase then went through neighborhoods in Five Points and Blossomwood.

"There are sparks flying everywhere. It didn't have any wheels left, so it's riding on its rims," Reed said.

The rims left white carvings on the road that circled through the neighborhood showing the path the driver took.

"It was taking the turns and running over curves. It could have gone bad," Reed said.

Police say the driver may have been in a mental health crisis and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Reed hopes the driver gets the help they need.

"Everybody is going through something. We each have a different level of mental instability. She could have hurt herself, and I'm sure she didn't want to hurt other people. A lot of times people with mental health issues think that they are only endangering themselves, but really there could have been kids out, a dog could have been out and been run over, she could have ran into a house. She could have hurt some police officers by hitting their cars. I think it's important to get help early on before you get to this situation," Reed said.

Reed adds he's just thankful nobody got hurt.

"If anybody was outside and the vehicle lost control, it could have easily gone into somebody's house. I mean the vehicle was going fast enough with no wheels to lose control," Reed said.

WAAY 31 reached out to Huntsville Police to check on the driver's condition and to find out whether they will face any charges. We have not heard back at this time.