Typically hot and humid with a handful of storms Friday

Thursday night is quiet for most with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible by early Friday morning and temperatures start out in the lower 70s. With a good mix of clouds and sun, highs reach the lower 90s under an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Storms are still possible but they'll be widely scattered and many folks will stay dry.

Saturday starts out sunny and only a stray shower or storm is expected during the afternoon. However, we're also monitoring the risk for a couple of complexes of storms arriving from the northwest. These, if they make it to North Alabama, will have the capability of producing damaging wind in addition to heavy rain. For Sunday, expect scattered showers and storms again.

Looking ahead, there is a bit of a "light at the end of the tunnel." By the middle of next week, high pressure builds in and limits storm chances. Get ready for more heat, though. Highs should be back in the mid 90s by midweek, potentially even reaching the upper 90s by the end of the week.​