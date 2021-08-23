Typical heat and humidity Tuesday

Heat and humidity are the main players. Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with areas of fog developing late. Lows fall to the lower 70s and for Tuesday, a mostly sunny sky allows temperatures to heat back up into the mid 90s. The humidity means it'll be feeling more like we're in the lower triple digits.

Storms aren't really a factor in our forecast until some moisture creeps in from the east by Wednesday. This will bring isolated afternoon storms back into the mix with a bit more storm coverage by the end of the work week. Until then, highs stay in the mid 90s and we'll be just below Heat Advisory criteria. The details of the forecast are a bit murkier by the weekend, but at this point you can at least expect scattered storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.