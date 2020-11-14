Clear
Two years later, daughter of bus crash victim is still learning to live with loss

Betty Russell was killed when the bus she was riding crashed in icy conditions. On the anniversary of her death, her daughter says she's learning to live without her.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 10:17 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Saturday marks two years since a casino-bound bus crash left two dead and more than 40 injured in Northern Missippi. Both of those who died were Huntsville residents.

Felecia Sykes’ mother, Betty Russell, was one of them. Saturday, she said she’s still learning to live with the loss of her mother two years after her death.

“One day, maybe the sun will shine for real,” Sykes said, “but right now, it just feels like we’re walking through a real long cloud and no matter where we go we just can’t shake that cloud, we’re just trying to get to the other side without mama.”

As Sykes stood alone next to her mother’s grave Saturday, she said the pain is still hard to bear and she misses her mother.

“I come out here a lot, but I want to talk to my mom. Yeah, I come out here a lot, too much maybe.”

The family often visits the Decatur cemetery together, but Sykes sisters were unable to join her on the second anniversary of their mother’s death.

“They’re going through some trying times right now and when I woke up this morning, I knew I had to do what I had to do,” she said. “They couldn’t be here and I had to represent for all of us, I’m representing for the whole family.”

Since 2018, the family has been involved in lawsuits against the bus company and casino -- one of which has already been settled -- but Sykes said the money doesn’t change the anger and the pain she and her family feel.

“You’ve just got to accept what you can’t change, of course we’re angry about it, of course we want assets, you know, but even after we get those, you know, it’s still not gonna bring my mom back, so we’ve got to learn to live with it.”

