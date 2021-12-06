Two years after Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III's murder, still no trial

Two years to the day life changed forever for everyone who knew and loved Huntsville Police officer Billy Clardy III.

Clardy’s suspected killer has yet to be put on trial due to pandemic-related court delays.

Fellow officers on Monday spent the second memorial of Clardy’s line-of-duty death by visiting his grave site as a unit, bonded in loss and committed to keeping the decorated officer’s legacy alive.

Clardy worked as a narcotics agent with the department at the time of his death. He was shot during a drug task force operation. Investigators said when the suspect, LaJeromeny Brown, arrived at a home on Levert Street he drew a gun and shot Clardy.

Lt. Tony McElyea, Clardy's supervisor, arrived on scene shortly after it happened.

"I remember that day like it was yesterday," he told WAAY 31 Monday.

McElyea says he chooses to focus on what Clardy brought to the department and the community he served.

"He was a dear friend. He's somebody that I considered family. On top of that, I worked my entire career with him, so it's definitely been hard this last year. The only thing we can do is honor him by continuing to work with the work ethic that he had, with the professionalism, and honor him in that way," McElyea says.

The man accused of killing Clardy is set to appear in court for a status hearing Dec. 17.

Brown is charged with capital murder and faces the death penalty.

Huntsville police arrested him moments after the shooting on Levert street in Huntsville.

The Madison County District Attorney's Office said it expects to have better understanding of what a trial time frame will look like following the hearing.