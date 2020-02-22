Two workers injured after construction accident in Huntsville

This morning on person is in critical condition and another has non-life threatening injuries after a D.R. Horton Development construction accident.

Huntsville Police say the two people were working on a residential construction site at the intersection of Paseo Road and Segers Trail Loop.

They say a concrete truck was pumping concrete when the outriggers that balance the truck slid into the mud, causing the truck to tip over. Officials say the boom that was carrying the concrete landed on the two workers.

Huntsville Police say the operator the the truck is now being questioned.

Police say the accident happened around 7 a.m on Saturday.

A large wrecker is on the way to the scene to put the truck back on its wheels.