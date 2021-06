Two women were shot in north Huntsville early Saturday morning. Their condition is unknown.

Huntsville Police Department was called to the 3400 block of Glen Park Drive around 3:15 am. They were called for a domestic-related shooting.

A suspect later showed up to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-722-7100.

The investigation is ongoing.

WAAY 31 will keep you updated both on-air and online when we learn more.