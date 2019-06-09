Clear

Two women injured after car slams head-on into a tree in New Hope

HEMSI said only one vehicle was involved in the wreck. HEMSI said only one vehicle was involved in the wreck.

New Hope Police told WAAY 31 that the wreck was caused due to "heavy rain."

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Two women are being treated at Huntsville Hospital after emergency officials said their car wrecked along Highway 431. 

Around 6:20 p.m., emergency officials responded to a wreck with entrapment just south of the Old Highway 431/Main Drive intersection on the east side of Highway 431. New Hope Police at the scene told WAAY 31 that the wreck was caused by "heavy rain." 

HEMSI Community Relations Officer Don Webster said two women were transported to the hospital. One of them had minor injures and the other woman's injuries were considered serious. They were both being evaluated on the way to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events