Two women injured after car slams head-on into a tree in New Hope

Two women are being treated at Huntsville Hospital after emergency officials said their car wrecked along Highway 431.

Around 6:20 p.m., emergency officials responded to a wreck with entrapment just south of the Old Highway 431/Main Drive intersection on the east side of Highway 431. New Hope Police at the scene told WAAY 31 that the wreck was caused by "heavy rain."

HEMSI Community Relations Officer Don Webster said two women were transported to the hospital. One of them had minor injures and the other woman's injuries were considered serious. They were both being evaluated on the way to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.