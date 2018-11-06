Two victims injured in shooting at Harden Avenue in Huntsville

Two victims have been transported to the hospital after a double shooting at Harden Avenue in Huntsville. According to police, one victim is in critical condition and the other has non-life threatening injuries.
WAAY 31 has a reporter headed to the scene, and will provide updates.
