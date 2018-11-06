Clear

Two victims injured in shooting at Harden Avenue in Huntsville

Courtesy of Huntsville Police Courtesy of Huntsville Police

Huntsville Police responded to a double shooting at Harden Avenue.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 3:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two victims have been transported to the hospital after a double shooting at Harden Avenue in Huntsville. According to police, one victim is in critical condition and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

WAAY 31 has a reporter headed to the scene, and will provide updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events