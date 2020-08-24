Two veterans walking across the country to spread PTSD awareness

Two veterans are walking across the country to spread awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder with first responders.

Before talking to Huntsville Police, Steven Meyers and Carl Curtis spoke with veterans at the American Legion. Meyers has been walking on and off since February, and then Curtis joined him earlier this month.They want local law enforcement to understand the importance of confiding in their peers when opening up about suffering from PTSD.

"If they go to that peer beforehand then it's like a safety net. If they get turned off from a mental health professional then they go back to the law enforcement or a fire fighter...then they'll say oh you need to go to this person. That way, we're not losing these people to suicide," said Steven Meyers.

Meyers and Curtis are now on their way to Georgia and Florida.