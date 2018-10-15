Two vehicle crash shuts down Memorial Parkway

Huntsville Police is investigating after a two crash along I-565.

It happened just after 8 Monday morning along the eastbound lanes of I-565 just before Memorial Parkway. Police said a man was trapped inside his vehicle. Firefighters were able to help the man out. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police did not say what their condition was or how the wreck happened.

The crash did close down both eastbound lanes of I-565. They are back open.