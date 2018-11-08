Clear
Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight party tickets

Nearly two-thirds of Alabamians voted a straight party ticket - either all Republican or all Democratic- when they went to the polls on Tuesday.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 4:11 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Nearly two-thirds of Alabamians voted a straight party ticket - either all Republican or all Democratic- when they went to the polls on Tuesday.

The Alabama Secretary of State's office said Thursday that 1.1 million of the 1.7 million ballots cast on Tuesday were straight party ticket votes. About 660,000 of the straight ticket votes were for the Republican Party and 450,000 were for Democratic Party.

Secretary of State John Merrill said that is a record high for straight party ticket voting in the state.

Republicans swept all statewide and contested congressional races, holding Democrats to about 40 percent of the vote.

