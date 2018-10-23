Two suspects wanted for robbing Huntsville GameStops

Two suspects are wanted in Huntsville for robbing local GameStops.
Huntsville Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects 19-year-old Laderous Hudson and 18-year-old Janasia Robins. If you have any information that can help, call Huntsville police at 256-427-7009.
