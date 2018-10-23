Clear

Two suspects wanted for robbing Huntsville GameStops

Laderous Hudson Laderous Hudson

Two suspects are wanted in Huntsville for robbing local GameStops.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 5:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 5:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects 19-year-old Laderous Hudson and 18-year-old Janasia Robins. If you have any information that can help, call Huntsville police at 256-427-7009.

