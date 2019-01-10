Clear

Two suspects sought after shooting on Hurst Avenue and Hoover Street in Huntsville

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 12:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Police responded to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Three people shot into a car. Police have a suspect in custody and are looking for two more.

No injuries were reported from a gunshot. According to Huntsville Police, a victim does have minor injuries from broken glass.

