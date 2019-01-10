Two suspects sought after shooting on Hurst Avenue and Hoover Street in Huntsville

Huntsville Police responded to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Three people shot into a car. Police have a suspect in custody and are looking for two more.
No injuries were reported from a gunshot. According to Huntsville Police, a victim does have minor injuries from broken glass.
