Two suspects in custody after multiple vehicle break-ins in Sylvania

Two suspects, 24-year-old Katelin Land and 35-year-old Joshua Anderson, are in custody after multiple vehicle break-ins were reported in Sylvania last week.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, a car was stolen, and the thefts were reported on Spears and Delta streets. Sylvania police were notified of two vehicles and two homes broken into on Thursday, February 14, and the department then asked DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators to assist.

On February 15, investigators found the stolen property, a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia at one of the suspect’s homes, and the sheriff's office says it was determined that one of the suspects, Joshua Anderson, was responsible for the thefts.

Joshua Anderson of Sylvania was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, burglary third-degree, receiving stolen property second-degree, theft of property third-degree, theft of property fourth-degree, theft of property first-degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katelin Land of Sylvania was charged with use of a false ID to obstruct justice after providing investigators with a false name, according to Tyler Pruett with the sheriff's office. The office says her real identification was found during the search, and she was found to have a warrant.

Land was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She had an existing warrant for failure to appear.

Both suspects were booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center.