Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two suspects in custody after multiple vehicle break-ins in Sylvania

Joshua Anderson and Katelin Land

Both suspects were booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects, 24-year-old Katelin Land and 35-year-old Joshua Anderson, are in custody after multiple vehicle break-ins were reported in Sylvania last week.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, a car was stolen, and the thefts were reported on Spears and Delta streets. Sylvania police were notified of two vehicles and two homes broken into on Thursday, February 14, and the department then asked DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators to assist.

On February 15, investigators found the stolen property, a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia at one of the suspect’s homes, and the sheriff's office says it was determined that one of the suspects, Joshua Anderson, was responsible for the thefts.

Joshua Anderson of Sylvania was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, burglary third-degree, receiving stolen property second-degree, theft of property third-degree, theft of property fourth-degree, theft of property first-degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katelin Land of Sylvania was charged with use of a false ID to obstruct justice after providing investigators with a false name, according to Tyler Pruett with the sheriff's office. The office says her real identification was found during the search, and she was found to have a warrant.

Land was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She had an existing warrant for failure to appear.

Both suspects were booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events