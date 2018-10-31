Two suspects in custody after burglary at Metro PCS store in Decatur

Two suspects are in custody for a burglary early Tuesday morning at the Metro PCS store at 6th Avenue SE in Decatur. Morgan County 911 received an alarm call from the store, and an officer responded to find that there had been forced entry.

Someone from the store told the officer that multiple cellphones had been stolen. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 911 received another call from that the stolen phones showed a GPS location at East Moulton Street SE.

Two detectives responded to the address from the GPS, and found the phones with Olandis Ray Bates and a 15-year-old male, who were identified as the suspects.

Bates is charged with one count of burglary 3rd degree and is in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $2,500. The minor is also charged with one count of burglary 3rd degree, and he is in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility.