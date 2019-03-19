Clear
Two suspects in custody after being ejected from vehicle during chase with Boaz police

Courtesy of Boaz police

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Boaz police officer spotted a black Honda Accord that matched the description of a vehicle stolen in Albertville on Friday night.

The officer attempted to pull over the car on Double Bridges Road in Boaz in Marshall County. The driver would not pull over and the officer chased the car into DeKalb County, Gaskin said.

The driver wrecked in a curve on County Road 4 at Belchers Gap Church. The car flipped into a ditch and both the driver and passenger were ejected and taken to Marshall Medical Center South with serious injuries.

Angie Baker Upton and Marcus Parker will be charged with Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen property and Illegal Possession of a Pistol pending their release from the hospital. More charges could be added.

Gaskin said Upton has multiple warrants from various agencies. Gaskin said he did not know who was driving, and Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

