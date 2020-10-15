Two suspects charged with murder in Lawrence County shooting investigation

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Four suspects are in custody in the investigation into a deadly shooting on Wednesday in Trinity. Two of those suspects are charged with murder.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on County Road 549. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the call initially came in as a burglary where it was reported that an intruder was shot.
Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene and was identified as Jordan Miller, 23, of Trinity.
The sheriff’s office says investigators talked with a man and a woman who lived in the home.
Four suspects were arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail. You can find their names and charges below.
- Karsin Page, 19, of Trinity
- Capital Murder, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Serenity Marie Arteaga, 22, of Trinity
- Murder, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Haley Whitaker, 22, of Trinity
- Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
- Scandal Griffis, 25, of Trinity
- Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
“This was not a random act. All those listed knew each other. The investigation continues and there could be additional criminal charges as we progress forward,” said Chief Deputy Timothy Sandlin.