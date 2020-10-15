Two suspects charged with murder in Lawrence County shooting investigation

Four suspects are in custody in the investigation into a deadly shooting on Wednesday in Trinity. Two of those suspects are charged with murder.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on County Road 549. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the call initially came in as a burglary where it was reported that an intruder was shot.

Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene and was identified as Jordan Miller, 23, of Trinity.

The sheriff’s office says investigators talked with a man and a woman who lived in the home.

Four suspects were arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail. You can find their names and charges below.

Karsin Page, 19, of Trinity Capital Murder, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Serenity Marie Arteaga, 22, of Trinity Murder, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Haley Whitaker, 22, of Trinity Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Scandal Griffis, 25, of Trinity Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree



“This was not a random act. All those listed knew each other. The investigation continues and there could be additional criminal charges as we progress forward,” said Chief Deputy Timothy Sandlin.