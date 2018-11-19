Two suspects arrested in Jackson County on drug-related charges

On Friday night, members of the Jackson County narcotics unit, sheriff's deputies, the Scottsboro Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's drug task force had a search warrant on Lee Street in Scottsboro.

During the search, they located 138 grams of meth, some of which was packed for resale, marijuana and controlled pills along with cash, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun. Harold Tracy Smith of Scottsboro and Wesley Phillips of Pisgah were arrested.

Smith was released on a $31,600 bond, and Phillips is still in jail on a $31,600 bond.

Both suspects were charged with trafficking meth, unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana along with receiving stolen property in the 2nd degree.