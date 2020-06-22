Two suspects arrested in investigation into Morgan County mass shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in an investigation into a mass shooting in Morgan County.

Seven people were killed the night of June 4 in a deadly shooting at a home in the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference about the investigation at noon.

We know the victims are:

Tammy Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs

Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens

James Benford, 22, of Decatur

Emily Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs

Roger Jones, Jr., 19, of Decatur

William Hodgin, 18, of Somerville

Juvenile, 17

