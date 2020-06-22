Two suspects arrested in investigation into Morgan County mass shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in an investigation into a mass shooting in Morgan County.
Seven people were killed the night of June 4 in a deadly shooting at a home in the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference about the investigation at noon.
We know the victims are:
- Tammy Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs
- Jeramy Roberts, 31, of Athens
- James Benford, 22, of Decatur
- Emily Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs
- Roger Jones, Jr., 19, of Decatur
- William Hodgin, 18, of Somerville
- Juvenile, 17
