Two suspects arrested in Etowah County following multi-agency drug investigation

William Brown and Jamie Wright

The investigation is ongoing and the suspects could face additional drug-related charges.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 3:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects were arrested in Etowah County on drug-related charges, following a search at a local hotel.

On February 12, Etowah County drug enforcement agents executed a search warrant in a hotel room, based on known drug sales from the hotel. Agents recovered suspected meth and heroin, drug paraphernalia and approximately $900 in cash.

William Brown, 27, of Gadsden is charged with five counts of distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of salvia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was out on bond for prior charges when agents arrested him at the hotel. He's currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond.

Jamie Wright, 31, of Gadsden is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of salvia and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and released from the Etowah County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $11,500.

According to the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspects could face additional drug-related charges.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden Police Department, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program and FBI Safe Streets Task Force all participated in the investigation.

