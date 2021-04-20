Clear

Two suspects arrested for trafficking meth in Athens

Shannon Lee Cochran and Pamela Rich

Police say they hid meth in a can with a false bottom.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 5:45 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2021 5:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects are in custody for trafficking meth in Athens. 

Athens police officers responded on Monday around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a domestic incident on U.S. 31 at Elm Street. Officers found the vehicle at the Chevron Station on Elm Street.

They say the driver took off on U.S. 31 south and wouldn't stop. An officer then found the vehicle in a yard on Maze Street.

Police say the passenger was still in the vehicle, and the driver was found on Clinton Street.

The department says officers found an aerosol can with a false bottom inside the vehicle. They say there were 29.6 grams of meth inside it.

Shannon Lee Cochran and Pamela Rich were arrested and both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Rich received additional charges for reckless endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Both suspects were booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

