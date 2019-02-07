Two suspects arrested for Morgan County burglaries; third suspect sought

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested two suspects involved in burglaries over the months of December and January.

According to the sheriff's office, on December 19, 2018, a pickup truck, gooseneck trailer and three shotguns were stolen from the Cowboy Church grounds. Surveillance video shows what appears to be three masked suspects stealing the items. In the investigation, 33-year-old Brandon Buckelew of Hartselle and 29-year-old Blake Hopkins of Danville were developed as suspects.

On January 25, a car was stolen from Church Road in Morgan County. The sheriff's office says around the same time on Barnett Chapel Road between Hartselle and Somerville, a rifle was stolen from a truck. Officers with Hartselle police stopped the stolen car and identified the driver as Buckelew.

The sheriff’s office was notified and responded to the scene. The stolen gun was found in the car. Buckelew was arrested for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property in the second degree.

On February 6, Buckelew, who was already in custody at the Morgan County Jail on unrelated charges, was arrested for three counts of theft of property in the second degree and two counts of theft of property in the first degree for the theft at the Cowboy Church.

A victim reported on January 31 that several items were stolen from their home and a vehicle on Highway 157 in Danville, including lawn and athletic equipment. Investigators developed Hopkins as a suspect, along with other individuals.

Hopkins was arrested on February 6 at his home for three counts of theft of property in the second degree and two counts of theft of

property in the first degree for the thefts at the Cowboy Church and the thefts on January 31.

Both Buckelew and Hopkins were given a bond of $17,500 for the thefts at the Cowboy Church, however, the sheriff's office says neither suspect has a bond due to both of them violating terms of supervised release for prior felony crimes.

A third suspect involved in the theft at the Cowboy Church is still at large. The sheriff's office recovered the stolen truck, trailer, stolen car and one gun.