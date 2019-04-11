Two suspects arrested after high-speed chase near Sylvania

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says two suspects were arrested on Thursday around 2 a.m. after leading a deputy on a high-speed chase.

The sheriff's office says the chase began after the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 75, near Sylvania. When the deputy turned around, the sheriff's office says the vehicle sped off and turned onto County Road 112.

The chase ended in a field after the driver and passenger fled on foot into the woods, officials say. They were arrested after a Drug Task Force Agent and a K-9 Deputy arrived at the scene.

The driver, 32-year-old Dustin Bell of Rainsville, was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. The passenger, 22-year-old Dakota Hicks of Valley Head, was charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, Bell had existing warrants with Geraldine police, which he said was his reason for attempting to elude the deputy.