Two suspects arrested after assaulting student at Sylvania School in Fort Payne

Two males were arrested Wednesday after assaulting a student around 9:30 a.m. at Sylvania School in Fort Payne.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the two suspects walked to the school after allegedly smoking marijuana early Wednesday morning. They are said to have confronted a 15-year-old male student when he was boarding the bus to school and assaulted him.
The two suspects fled on foot and were found by a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy on County Road 121. One of the suspects was identified as Wesley Ray Baker, 19, and the second was a 16-year-old juvenile. According to the sheriff's office, Baker was reportedly homeschooled, and the juvenile suspect had recently withdrawn from Plainview School.
The two suspects were charged with criminal trespassing, assault in the third degree and public intoxication. Baker was later charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
