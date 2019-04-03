Two suspects arrested in Michigan for stealing Gurley emergency equipment

According to a Gurley police officer, a stolen medical SUV and some other property has been recovered after being taken from an employee's driveway on Tuesday, March 26. The officer says two suspects were taken into custody in Michigan.
Gurley police said the SUV, including the medical equipment inside, is worth about $80,000.
