Two suspects arrested in Michigan for stealing Gurley emergency equipment

Gurley Volunteer Fire Department Medical SUV; Courtesy of Gurley Police Department

Gurley police said the SUV, including the medical equipment inside, is worth about $80,000.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 5:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to a Gurley police officer, a stolen medical SUV and some other property has been recovered after being taken from an employee's driveway on Tuesday, March 26. The officer says two suspects were taken into custody in Michigan.

For more information about the crime spree in Gurley, click HERE.

Post by Madison County Sheriff's Office.

