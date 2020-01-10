Two sirens experiencing technical difficulties ahead of severe weather in Lawrence County

Emergency workers in Lawrence County say tornado sirens do not know if some of their tornado sirens will work if they’re needed tomorrow.

The sirens in the Loosier Community near Hatton and the Town Creek siren are currently having technical difficulties.

The Lawrence County EMA Director told us crews worked on the sirens on Friday, but they will most likely not be ready for this weekend's storm.

The director also told me they've been having these issues for years.

"We've been having these issues for awhile now and these are antiquated sirens. They're over 20 years old most of them," said Johnny Cantrell, the Lawrence County EMA Director.

On Friday, we asked the Lawrence County EMA Director Johnny Cantrell how these non-functioning sirens will impact people in case we have severe weather tomorrow.

"They are not the primary means of alerting people in severe or inclement weather. They're only a system created that if they're outside at an event or outside," says Cantrell.

Two people died during a tornado in Town Creek last month. People there are understandably upset.

"It's very frustrating when we don't know when we're gonna need to take shelter or where to go or anything like that," says Cora Terry.

"Good people in this community don't have cellphones and they could lose their lives and it's not worth it. They need to get them fixed," said Terry.

Cantrell explains what people without cellphones in the area should be doing.

"For the ones that don't have cellphones, you still have the ability for local tv..Local radio," he says.

Terry told WAAY 31 she worries even more about severe weather since a tornado killed Keisha and Chase Godsey

"Two parents were lost last time and it's just hard for the community," says Terry.

Cantrell emphasized the importance of planning ahead during severe weather.

"Prepare ahead of time sorta pre planning to make sure you are able to find out what's going on in a timely fashion so you'll be safe," adds Cantrell.

Cantrell told us EMA try to maintain their storm sirens the best they can and are looking for funding and grants to fix these issues. He also told us depending on how severe weather gets, sometimes it's difficult to hear storm sirens. It's important to pay attention to local media.