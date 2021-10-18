Two shot in Lawrence County

Two people were shot in Lawrence County Monday night, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. It happened on County Road 296, northeast of Moulton.

Norwood told WAAY 31 the victims were a man and a woman, and the shooting appeared to be a family dispute, but did not have specific details. The female victim was airlifted to the hospital. The male victim, who is possibly also a shooter, has not been located.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's office told WAAY 31 they were on the scene, but could not immediately provide any details.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene to learn more information. This story will be updated as new information comes in.