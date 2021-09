Guntersville Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside the Taco Bell on Highway 431. Two people were killed and a third was taken to Marshall Medical Center North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no shooter at large. The shooting was an altercation between the three men. It happened just before 8:00 P.M. Thursday night. It is unclear what led to that altercation.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.