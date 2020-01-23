Clear
Huntsville police investigating two deadly crashes on Jordan Lane

One crash happened on Jordan Lane and Grizzard Road. The other happened on Jordan Lane and Commercial Drive.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 7:03 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 7:24 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

We're learning more about the victims killed in two separate deadly crashes on Jordan Lane.

The first one happened Tuesday at Jordan Lane and Grizzard Road. A second took place Wednesday afternoon at Jordan Lane and Commercial Drive.

A 62-year-old Huntsville man was killed, but police are not releasing the name at the family's request.

A spokesperson for Huntsville police told us a black Saturn sedan was turning north on Jordan Lane when a Volkswagen was heading south and swerved to avoid hitting the sedan.

The driver clipped the front of the Saturn, causing the Volkswagen to cross into oncoming traffic and head on into a Hummer. The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

That's not the only deadly crash this week on Jordan Lane. On Tuesday, a wreck at Jordan Lane and Grizzard Road claimed the life of 42-year-old Mateo Reynoso. In that wreck, Reynoso's car was hit by another car that crossed into his lane.

In the second wreck, the other driver was taken to the hospital and consented to a blood test.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

