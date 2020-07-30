Two schools change football schedules

High school football starts in less than a month in Alabama.

Two schools in North Alabama are changing their football schedules because of COVID-19.

Deshler and Muscle Shoals are starting their seasons in September instead of August.

Muscle shoals has called off its' rivalry game with Florence this season.

"It's disappointing especially for the seniors, a lot of them are friends and that nature," Florence Head Football Coach, Will Hester, said.

The other game affected, is the Trojans game against Deshler, which is moved to September 25.

Muscle Shoals superintendent Chad Holden said the decision to start football later came after the school board moved the start date of class to August 20.

"I said in that board meeting we are having a slow and cautious return to school," Holden added.

Holden wants same approach for athletics. But all sports can continue practicing like they have since June 8.

"We are going to have the same risk mitigation measures in place, with distancing masks and sanitizing," Holden said.

This will be the first time Florence and Muscle Shoals haven't played since 2013.

Hester said, change is the name of the game during these uncertain times.

"Just chalk it up as another COVID-19 piece of adversity I guess."