Huntsville City, Madison County school districts take safety precautions for graduations

It's time for pomp and circumstance at the Von Braun Center once again.

Madison County Schools and Huntsville City Schools are having their graduation ceremonies starting Tuesday, but there are limitations to the celebration for the class of 2021.

Social distancing will be enforced for all students.

Some larger high schools like Huntsville, Grissom, and Sparkman will have to be split into two ceremonies because of the social distancing.

All guests are being asked to wear masks as well.

Now before students can march out to that classic tune they'll have to have their temperature checked.

The first graduation ceremony will be for Sparkman High School at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.